Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 231,568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 48,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 million. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,327 shares of company stock worth $403,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

