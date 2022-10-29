Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,059,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $73.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALX. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

