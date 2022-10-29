Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 110.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 168,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $5,388,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $319,547.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $319,547.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,748 shares of company stock worth $11,434,354 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

