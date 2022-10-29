Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,412.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,412.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Ho purchased 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,802.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,298 shares of company stock worth $198,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $368.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

