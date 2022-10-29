Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 48.7% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $243.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.71%.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

