Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.99 Million in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSBC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.10. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

