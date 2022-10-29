Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.01 Million in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in City during the second quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in City during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in City by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $101.77 on Friday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.50.

City Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

In related news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,431 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $655,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,149 shares of company stock worth $728,619. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

