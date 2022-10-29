Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.03 Million in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,427,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,324,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,815,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,088,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of AZTA opened at $45.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.28. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

