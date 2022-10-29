Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.36.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $345.35 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $448.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.51 and its 200 day moving average is $295.94. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.