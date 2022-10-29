Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Xperi by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 417,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 34.6% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,359,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XPER. Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Trading Up 0.5 %

About Xperi

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $13.19 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.