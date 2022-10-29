Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 158,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cadre during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -124.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

