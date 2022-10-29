Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 17,756 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 45.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 107.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $236,302.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Stock Up 4.3 %

AMBA opened at $56.88 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ambarella to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

