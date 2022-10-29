Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 27,978 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 100.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 48,066 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.