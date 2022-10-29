Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 321,622 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,432,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,550,000 after purchasing an additional 292,540 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 135.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 263.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,656,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Stories

