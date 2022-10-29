Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 42,015 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,015 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after acquiring an additional 703,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,663,000 after acquiring an additional 89,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after buying an additional 747,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after buying an additional 135,311 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.97.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

