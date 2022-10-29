Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 65,766 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,766 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $6,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $3,702,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 108,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE WNC opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $999.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.54. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Wabash National had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $754,963 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

