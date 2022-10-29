Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 750 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after buying an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,378,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 569,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.13. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DORM. Stephens cut their price objective on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.