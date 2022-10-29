Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 56,824 AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $58.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.89 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.31 per share. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

