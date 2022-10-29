Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 140,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,797,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

