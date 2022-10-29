Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 353.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,344 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 870.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,120 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Consumer Edge lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

