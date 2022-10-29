Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,381 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 683.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.21 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

