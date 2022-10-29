Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
BrightView Trading Up 5.1 %
BrightView stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $831.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About BrightView
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightView (BV)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.