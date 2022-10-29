Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Trading Up 5.1 %

BrightView stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $831.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About BrightView

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). BrightView had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.