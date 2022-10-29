Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. Trex’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

