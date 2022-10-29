Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 157,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 3.1 %

TNK stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

