Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,917 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,980,000 after acquiring an additional 408,157 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 313,233 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after acquiring an additional 554,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,524,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,648 shares during the last quarter.

SSYS opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.35. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

