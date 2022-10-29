Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,494 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of FLR opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

