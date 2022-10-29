Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,583 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after buying an additional 368,106 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,594,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $23,130,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $17,267,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,085,298 in the last ninety days. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

