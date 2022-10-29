Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,346 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 78.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 918,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 402,843 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 75.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 99.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 123.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 72,072 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

CI Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $10.36 on Friday. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $444.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

CI Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

