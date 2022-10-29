Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,861 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

TWNK opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

