Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,821 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco Trading Up 3.4 %

Watsco stock opened at $271.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.16 and a 200 day moving average of $264.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.90. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.40%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

