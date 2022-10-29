Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,012,749 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,316,745 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,012,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,080,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,752 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 347,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 93,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NAK opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.03. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.51.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Rating ) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

