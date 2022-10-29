Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,701 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,701 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

