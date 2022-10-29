Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,975 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.54. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBNK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

