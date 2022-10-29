Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,115 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,024 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 127,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 30.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 98,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,620,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,817.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,423,894 shares of company stock valued at $69,924,621 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.