Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $2.86 Million Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 423,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,147,000 after buying an additional 6,199,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828,903 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at $21,890,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alight during the first quarter valued at $15,631,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 9.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,519,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,065,000 after buying an additional 1,273,586 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.30 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Alight had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

