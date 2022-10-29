Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $9,649,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $5,653,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

