Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Holdings Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,888 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $704.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

