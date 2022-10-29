S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Apple stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

