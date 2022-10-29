Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,400 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,750 ($81.56) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

