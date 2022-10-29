Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,280 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.30) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

Unilever Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,918 ($47.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,948.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,806.80. The firm has a market cap of £99.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1,988.83.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

