Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SANM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,030,000 after purchasing an additional 248,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sanmina by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,093,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 24.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 69,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Sanmina’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

