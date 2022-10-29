SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.
SAP Price Performance
SAP opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
