SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

SAP (NYSE:SAPGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

SAP Price Performance

SAP opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.2% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.4% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

