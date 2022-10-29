Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.04

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.04 and last traded at $102.89, with a volume of 1055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.43.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,143,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,875,000 after buying an additional 56,181 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,832,000 after buying an additional 636,805 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,085,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

