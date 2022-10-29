Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $7,119,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,786,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

