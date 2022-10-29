Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $55.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,950,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

