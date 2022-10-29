Seaport Res Ptn Comments on SJW Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SJW Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for SJW Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SJW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.22). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.43 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 222,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SJW Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,016,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,401,000 after buying an additional 279,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after buying an additional 122,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,131 shares of company stock worth $197,595 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.