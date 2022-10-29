Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,512,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 612,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 162.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares during the period.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

