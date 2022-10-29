Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Secure Trust Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

LON:STB opened at GBX 638 ($7.71) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 608 ($7.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £119.23 million and a PE ratio of 362.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 847.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,036.99.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Rachel Lawrence acquired 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). In related news, insider David McCreadie purchased 2,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

