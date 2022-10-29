SEI Investments to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

