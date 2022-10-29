Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $238,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 18.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 34.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 177,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45,614 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $25.81 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

